My Story is Your Story | Kerala gang rape-survivor to render her story through documentary

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rahnas, 26-year-old girl from Kannur, who was sexually assaulted by 11 people including her father, will render her life story in ‘My Story is Your Story’.



The preview screening of the documentary directed by filmmaker and social activist Leena Manimekalai, will be held at Lenin Cinemas, Thampanoor at 2 pm on Monday.

“The main aim of the documentary is to rekindle hope among the rape survivors lodged at shelter homes and Nirbhaya homes in the state,” said an officer of the Women and Child Development Department.



“ The emotional trauma and mental agony that they undergo after facing abuse from father/brother or their relatives, force them to ostracize from the mainstream. It was in this context that a plan was floated to persuade a rape victim to come forward and narrate her story,” added the officer.

A project pitched by the Kerala Mahila Samakhya Society (KMSS) on November 2017, aims to bring those girls, who are victims of physical violence, to come forward and live a normal life.



Documentary will be screened at schools, colleges, shelter homes.

It was on last year that Rahnas got enrolled as an advocate. She once told TNIE that there is no point in bearing the tag of a victim as there is only one life to live.