Suspended IPS officer Jacob Thomas back in government service, appointed as metal industries MD

The government suspended Jacob Thomas on charges of corruption procurement of cutter suction dredger when he was the director of ports during the 2010-11 period, in 2017.

Jacob Thomas, Kerala DGP

Jacob Thomas, the former Vigilance director, has been on suspension for the last two years. (File photo | EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Jacob Thomas, the seniormost IPS officer in Kerala, has been reappointed in government service after being in suspension for more than two years.

A cabinet decision on Monday decided to appoint him as chairman and managing director of Metal Industries Limited. Jacob Thomas was the Vigilance Director when he was suspended and the new post offered to him is considered to be an insignificant one.

Additional Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta recommended for the reappointment. The Ernakulam Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal, set aside the suspension of Jacob Thomas and directed the State government to re-instate the officer, in July.

The government suspended Jacob Thomas on charges of corruption procurement of cutter suction dredger when he was the director of ports during the 2010-11 period, in 2017.

The government kept extending the suspension till he successfully challenged the decision before CAT. He even opted for voluntary retirement to contest in Lok Sabha election. But Department of Personnel and Training did not approve it as he was not following the rules for application.

