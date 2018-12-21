Home States Odisha

Cong warns of protest over farm loan waiver

BHUBANESWAR: With political parties competing with each other to woo farmers ahead of 2019 elections, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Friday threatened to launch an agitation demanding farm loan waiver and hike in minimum support price (MSP) of paddy.

“The Government should hike MSP of paddy and waive off farm loans else Congress will launch an agitation,” OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik told media persons here. He asked the State Government to follow the example of Chhattisgarh.

The Congress Government in Chhattisgarh waived farm loans and increased paddy MSP to `2,500 per quintal after coming to power. Odisha Government should also take a similar step and declare bonus for paddy, Patnaik said.

The OPCC chief reiterated that if his party forms Government in Odisha, farmers will be provided with solar pump sets and financial assistance for the next five years to take up cultivation besides waiver of farm loans. Agricultural Extension Officers (AEOs) will be appointed at the panchayat level to help farmers select crops to be cultivated by soil testing, he said.

Patnaik also demanded immediate assistance for farmers who suffered the most due to cyclone Phethai induced rains.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik  for ‘making false promises’ of creating jobs for youths in the State, the OPCC president said, “Both the Centre and State Governments failed to deliver the promised jobs. Last year at Paradip refinery, the PM had said that one lakh Odia youths would be employed in IOCL within a month. However, a recent inquiry revealed that only 374 youths have got jobs so far.”

