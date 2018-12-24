PM Modi in Odisha with poll bugle today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP is all set to launch its high-voltage campaign for 2019 elections to Odisha Assembly and Lok Sabha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi setting the poll ball rolling from the foothills of historic Barunei hills near Khurda on Monday.

Modi, who had sounded the bugle for the upcoming elections during his last visit to the State on September 22, is slated to visit Odisha twice in January.

“The PM will visit Baripada on January 5 followed by another trip to Balangir on January 16 where he will address two public meetings,” BJP national general secretary and Odisha in-charge Arun Singh said. However, tour details of the PM for the January 5 and 16 visits are yet to be finalised, he said.

Asserting that winds of change are blowing across the State ahead of 2019 polls, Singh said, “Ouster of Naveen Patnaik Government and formation of BJP Government in Odisha is certain. Nothing can stop the BJP from coming to power in the State.”

Undeterred by the setbacks to BJP in the three Hindi heartland States, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the party chose the foothills of Barunei as the venue for the PM’s meeting symbolically to begin its fight for the rights of people of the State.

“The Paikas rebelled against the British rule 200 years back. The BJP will start its fight against the 19 years of misrule of Naveen Patnaik Government from this historic venue,” Pradhan said.

He said the PM will unveil several infrastructure projects worth Rs 14,500 crore in line with his vision of ‘Purbodaya’ - a prosperous East for building a new India.

Recalling Modi’s speeches during his 2014 election campaign, Pradhan said the former’s idea of a new India would not be possible without the development of eastern States. Keeping his promise, the PM had sanctioned a large number of projects for Odisha besides providing generous financial assistance for all-round development of the State.

The Union Minister said Modi’s visit on Monday will be followed by party’s national president Amit Shah’s trip to the State. Top leaders of the BJP including Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others are scheduled to visit Odisha in coming months to take the BJP’s fight against BJD to a decisive position.

During his brief visit on Monday, the PM will dedicate the new campus of IIT-Bhubaneswar at Arugul to the nation and launch a slew of projects in higher education, health, road and highways and culture via video conferencing.