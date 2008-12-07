BHUBANESWAR/MALKANGIRI: Four jawans from Third Battallion of Orissa State Armed Police (OSAP) were allegedly abducted by Maoists in Malkangiri district on Friday afternoon before being released. The four, deployed at the Maliguda anti-Naxal camp, were on their way from Chitrakonda to their base when they were reportedly abducted at Varpabandha, at about 5 pm, on Friday.

Varpabandha comes under Chitrakonda police limits.

Jawans Sanjay Raut, J K Singh, B S Kanhar and S K Swain were travelling in a jeep when they were intercepted by the Maoists at Varpabandha.

They were frisked before being blindfolded and led away into a forest from the spot.

When the base camp found the four untraceable, they suspected foul play and a combing operation was launched in the area. However, this afternoon, the four OSAP jawans were set free and they returned to Maliguda base.

According to their version, about eight Maoist cadres, who were reportedly informed of their movement, stopped the vehicle in which the jawans were travelling. The OSAP personnel were in plain clothes but when the Maoists queried them about their identity, they admitted that they were cops. The four were asked to get down from the vehicle and taken into the forest at gunpoint.

Even as the word spread and combing operation was being carried out in the forests, the four returned safely on Saturday noon, 21 hours after they were allegedly abducted.

Malkangiri SP Satyabrata Bhoi said the four were set free unconditionally and combing is still on.

However, a number of questions remained unanswered despite police claim to the effect that the four were released without condition.

‘The CPI(Maoist) is observing Martyrs’ Week across South Orissa. The outfit would do anything to make a point about their strength in the area. Besides, why would they set free security personnel, something they have not done in the past, police being their enemy number one,’ wondered an officer.

The question, however, is whether the release was ‘unconditional,’ as the police claimed.