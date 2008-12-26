‘‘WHEN THEY say out of sight, out of mind, they are damn right. With you out of sight I’m going out of my mind!’’ Bet you cannot find a more impressive way to let someone know how much you miss them. That’s why you find that crowd outside the greeting card shops that blossom on the roadsides as soon as December approaches.

Believed to have been started by the ancient Chinese to exchange goodwill messages of New Year and also by the papyrus using Egyptians, the practice of sending hearty wishes, specially for a bright year ahead reigns worldwide since countless years now. However, not without their share of changes. ‘‘Wishing cards used to be more tender and poetic when it came to the quotation. Same with the illustration. It used to be either scenery or a bunch of flowers, etc. Moreover, they were looked for on occasions like birthdays, Christmas and New Year,’’ says Ashwini Prushty, proprietor, Q9. ‘‘Today, the trend is of a punching and tickling comment, a bold one, with cartoons as illustrations. The message is metaphoric and starts right from the face of the card. There are non- occasional cards available all year round. And though the earlier kinds are still there, the latter types are popular even for New Year greetings picked up by youngsters,’’ he adds.

A wide range of designs like musical cards, the big 30” by 40” cards, glitter effects are easy to find today. However, youngsters who are more into exchanging cards either go for the cartoon ones with ultimate humour in it for the purpose of greeting a friend in town or e-greetings is what they prefer for friends both close-by or far away. ‘‘It’s quick to reach, is funny and has lovely graphics and special effects. Write whatever you want, no body else gets a hand on to it and is free from all the ‘did you finally get it?’ tensions of snail mail,’’ says Sarthak, a young engineer.

Now, whether you prefer a hard copy or a soft one for your wishes is your decision. But the branded cards like Archies, Hallmark, Wishes, Gold flake start around Rs 30 onwards and the smaller manufacturers sell it for as low as Rs five.