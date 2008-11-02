PHULBANI: As per enumeration of the district administration, 3,600 houses, 57 churches and 97 prayer houses were damaged in the recent riots. Out of the 3,600 houses, 2,634 houses were damaged partially while 966 were damaged fully.

Financial help has already been provided to 457 partially and 60 fully damaged house owners.

Owners of the rest damaged houses will be provided help after receiving the report from concern blocks.

As per reports, Rs 50,000 has been given to each BPL families which includes Rs 35,000 from the IAY (Indira Awas Yojana) scheme and rest Rs 15,000 from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The APL families will also get the same amount in four instalments as decided by the administration.

The highest numbers of houses damaged has been assessed in Tikabali block where 919 houses were damaged partially and 192 houses damaged fully. The lowest - two houses were damaged in Khajuripada block. In Phulbani Municipality areas only 13 houses were damaged, revealed the report.

Out of the 37 deaths in the rioting, the kin of 32 persons have been given ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each. Now the administration has started assessing the losses sustained to churches and prayer houses.

MALARIA SCARE FOR JAWANS: Strifetorn Kandhamal district is fast limping back to normalcy but the security forces deployed in the district are up against a new problem - that of malaria. CRPF jawans deployed in different remote areas are seen suffering from the fever. CRPF jawan Birendra Singh of 188 battalion, who was deployed in Gochapada areas, was brought to district headquarters hospital after he suffered from malaria. Later when his health condition deteriorated he was shifted to MKCG Medical, Berhampur, where he succumbed on Wednesday. Another jawan Champak Barua, suffering from malaria, has been referred to SCB Medical, Cuttack, while six more jawans are under treatment in local hospitals - three in Phulbani police hospital and the rest in district headquarters hospital. It is now noticed that most of jawans deployed in Gochapada area are suffering from malaria.

Also due to poor health services, the number of patients is increasing in relief camps running in different parts of the district. In Raikia, G.Udaygiri and K.Nuagaon relief camps four persons have already died so far due to different diseases.

After the death of one Bhumika Digal on Wednesday due to cerebral malaria, her sister Banita Digal (16), suffering from sickle cell disease, is now undergoing treatment in Phulbani hospital. She was brought from Kalumaha relief camp of Raikia four days back.

No proper medical attention is being given to patients in relief camps, alleged their father Krisijan Digal.