JAJPUR: The heat of global meltdown is being felt at Kalinga Nagar. With steel industries across the globe hit hard, there has been a slowdown in this steel hub of the State. Most of them have shut down their furnaces. Hundreds of workers of eight plants have been virtually left with no work.

Although none of the steel companies has retrenched workers officially, many of them engaged in furnace and production units are out of job due to shutdown of the furnaces in the past one month.

Now with focus on financial and operational changes, companies are busy laying off workers, including the permanent employees, in their bid for survival.

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has shut down all four blast furnaces since September 17. It has also closed its 125 MW captive power plant as a cost cutting measure. About 1,200 contractual workers of the plant have been disengaged. ‘The price and demand of final product have gone down in the market. At this juncture, the company management has no other option but to disengage workers,’ Diptimayee Rout, APRO of JSL, said.

Production at Nilachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), pig iron producer, has come to a halt. ‘We have only one furnace at the plant and the production has been slowed down,’ Duryodhan Rout, advisor to MD of NINL, said. However, there has been no layoff, he said.

Similar is the scenario at Visa Steel Ltd, which has shut down its ferrochrome unit temporarily. The plant had disengaged hundreds of temporary and contractual workers.

Rohit Ferrotech Ltd has shut down two of its four furnaces for the last 20 days. It has also disengaged about 200 contractual workers. ‘While the cost of our final products is about Rs 61,000 per tonne, we are selling it at Rs 51,000,’ K.C. Sasmal, general manager (personnel and administration) of Rohit Ferrotech Limited, said.

Maithan Ispat Limited has closed one of its two furnaces and disengaged 100 workers. ‘The price of our finished products halved from its original price in the last two months. Besides, there is no demand for the products in the market,’ senior manager (PA) of Maithan Ispat Ltd, A.K.Patnaik, said.

Six months back, ferrochrome prices were hovering between Rs 1.1 lakh and Rs 1.15 lakh per tonne. The prices have now dipped to Rs 50,000 to Rs 55,000.

Mesco too has shut down one of its two furnaces and disengaged about 400 workers at its Kalinga Nagar plant. ‘We have diverted 400 workers from this plant to another project. We have a huge stock and there is no sale in the last few weeks,’ assistant manager (administration) of Mesco, D. Nanda, said.

Iron ore export hit

PARADIP: Iron ore exports through Paradip Port have been affected in the last two months. As a result, livelihood of thousands of employees, including helpers, drivers and labourers, engaged in stevedore works, has been hit hard. More than 12 to 14 million tonnes of iron ore is exported from the port every year.

Nalco faces losses

ANGUL: The global meltdown has cast its shadow on the profit margin of aluminium major Nalco. The international price of aluminium has nosedived since October.

The fall in price came at a time when the blue chip company is yet to overcome the coal crisis at its Angul and Damanjodi sectors.

Aluminium producers, including Nalco, are placed on the break even point amid reports that many faced losses due to heavy input costs