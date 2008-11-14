Home States Odisha

Naxal posters create scare in Tureikela

The Naxal posters, written in red, were found pasted in the block office on November 8 warning corrupt officials.

Published: 14th November 2008 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2012 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

KANTABANJI: After downplaying Naxal posters in Kantabanji, the Balangir police have woken up to the reality with reappearance of the posters in Tureikela area. The posters, written in red, were found pasted in the block office on November 8 warning ‘corrupt’ officials and elected representatives of dire consequences.

As per reports, the BDO found a letter on November 6 in which officials and elected representatives including Titlagarh, Patnagarh and Kantabanji MLAs Jogendra Behera, K.V. Singhdeo, Ayub Khan, former legislators Santosh Singh Saluja and Surendra Singh Bhoi had been termed corrupt. Listing out names of police and panchayat officials, the letter mentioned that they were the targets of Naxals.

Naxal posters were found again in the block office premises on November 8 morning. In the posters, the block Chairman was asked to resign in two days, the BDO and corrupt engineers serving in the block were asked to leave the place and death warrant issued against the legislators. They were also asked to shut office for seven days and stop all ongoing projects, failing which, the Naxals have threatened to blow up the office.

Titlagarh SDPO Dinabandhu Sethi said the matter is under investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp