Naxal posters create scare in Tureikela

KANTABANJI: After downplaying Naxal posters in Kantabanji, the Balangir police have woken up to the reality with reappearance of the posters in Tureikela area. The posters, written in red, were found pasted in the block office on November 8 warning ‘corrupt’ officials and elected representatives of dire consequences.

As per reports, the BDO found a letter on November 6 in which officials and elected representatives including Titlagarh, Patnagarh and Kantabanji MLAs Jogendra Behera, K.V. Singhdeo, Ayub Khan, former legislators Santosh Singh Saluja and Surendra Singh Bhoi had been termed corrupt. Listing out names of police and panchayat officials, the letter mentioned that they were the targets of Naxals.

Naxal posters were found again in the block office premises on November 8 morning. In the posters, the block Chairman was asked to resign in two days, the BDO and corrupt engineers serving in the block were asked to leave the place and death warrant issued against the legislators. They were also asked to shut office for seven days and stop all ongoing projects, failing which, the Naxals have threatened to blow up the office.

Titlagarh SDPO Dinabandhu Sethi said the matter is under investigation.