BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked the Centre to adopt a long-term plan for Kandhamal which is prone to ethnic and communal violence instead of seeking ad hoc solution to the problems. According to official sources, the suggestion came during the high-level meeting on Monday. The Central team headed by Union Minister Sharad Pawar wanted to know what assistance was needed to solve the problems in the strife-torn district. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and State Government officials attended the meeting.

The Centre wants to support Orissa in building confidence among all sections of the people in Kandhamal, Pawar told meadiapersons after the team arrived here.

Identifying backwardness in education, lack of connectivity and poor livelihood means as the causes behind the violence in Kandhamal, the State Government asked the Centre to set up a campus of the National Tribal University at Phulbani, the district headquarters town.

As Scheduled Tribes constitute 52 per cent of the district’s population, it is proposed to have one Ekalavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in each block to cater to the needs of tribal children, a report submitted to the Central team by the State Government said.

Besides, the State Government also asked for at least six Scheduled Caste hostels to cater to the Scheduled Caste (SC) students who comprise 17 per cent of the total population in the district.

Stating that connectivity was the main obstacle for the proper deployment of security forces in the district during the violence, it said that the national highway number 217 which passed through Kandhamal needed to be double laned.