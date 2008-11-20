PARADIP: One person was killed and five others were injured on Wednesday in Kujang when a van collided head-on with the tractor, in which, they were travelling. Villagers of Pattapur village under Kujang police limits had gone to Bali river for immersing the idol of Lord Kartikeswar. While returning in the tractor, a van, that was carrying stolen wood logs, rammed into the tractor. One Pabitra Nayak died on the spot while five others were injured. Of the five, four have been shifted to SCB Medical, Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.