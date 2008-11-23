BHUBANESWAR: Electioneering for the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) wards gained momentum on Saturday as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who also heads the ruling Biju Janata Dal, joined the campaign. Naveen gave City dwellers a pleasant surprise when he went to more than half a dozen places in Laxmi Sagar, Jharpada, Buddheswari Colony and Kalpana Flats. He addressed public meetings and talked about development issues. The BJD supremo’s whirlwind campaign covered at least six wards including 39th, 40th, 42nd and 49th where he pitched in strongly for his party candidates. The Chief Minister said during BJD regime, Orissa has hit the growth path which can be reflected in the overall development scenario. Bhubaneswar, he said, would remain a priority for the State Government and a multitude of programmes have been launched to beautify and develop the City. The roads and drains have seen a huge improvement because of extensive work of the BMC, the BJD chief said while addressing the public meeting at Laxmi Sagar. Tight security arrangement was made to ensure smooth conduct of meetings in these areas. At least two platoons of police were deployed in the six wards to maintain law and order.