YOUNG aspiring artistes looking forward to a future in the world of colours and visual expressions collected an array of thoughts and presented them amidst art lovers of the capital city as an exhibition rightly named ‘Aspiration’. These were 12 final year students from the painting department of visual art and fine art divisions belonging to the Government College of Arts and Crafts, Khallikote (Ganjam). With most of the works drawing attention towards global warming, deforestation and other environmental issues, there are few which define aspirations of the young generation. ‘Distress’ by Manas and Rosalin’s ‘Prisoner’ talk about the cries of the soul whereas ‘Aswattha’ by Kishore and ‘Search for Light’ by Sudipta offer a trip to nature’s beauty. The budding artists have experimented with both canvas and paper using oil, acrylic and even dry pastel. “Our purpose was collecting the feedback of the viewers from the most developed city of the State who are more often exposed to art and thus could give us suggestions,” said Pappu Kumar Naik of the group while his friend Anshuman Panda said, “We also wanted to remind urban citizens of the hazards of pollution and the problems of the environment.” Bijay Kumar Mohapatra, member of their faculty who accompanied them to Bhubaneswar said, “Such opportunities give these youngsters confidence and hence we expect to arrange such exhibitions more often.” Indeed, students from engineering colleges to renowned artistes were all impressed by the maturity of these youngsters which makes these artists cherish their comment book filled with suggestions and compliments. The three-day exhibition at the Rashtriya Lalit Kala Kendra concluded on Sunday.

panda.namita@gmail.com