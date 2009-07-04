BHUBANESWAR: With just a week to go before Joint Entrance Examination counselling starts, professional education aspirants have no clue where this exercise would take place.

Though venue plays the biggest role in counselling, the State Government as well as Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Committee have not been able to get their act together.

Intimations to the eligible candidates have not been despatched yet because the venue has not been identified. The State Government appears indifferent, while the JEE Committee is in a fix over which venue to zero in on.

Sources said, JN Indoor Stadium at Cuttack has been shortlisted as one. But its location has led to a difference in opinion and the JEE Committee is now scrambling for a venue in Bhubaneswar.

Though technical universities of other states like West Bengal have stopped issuing rank cards which mention the venue and session of counselling by using Internet as the sole information dissemination system, in Orissa, such a practice has not been adopted yet. The JEE Committee continues to send the intimation well before a week. This time, it has got delayed as OUAT has been unavailable for the counselling.

‘’It’s intriguing why the State Government has not intervened and asked the OUAT authorities to make available the campus for counselling as it is the best option and pretty familiar for this purpose,’’ said Binod Dash, who represents the Orissa Private Engineering Colleges Association. In fact, plans for using a privately-owned premises to host the counselling seems to have become a contentious issue when government-owned campuses are available.

While the venue has become a headache for the JEE Committee, availability of seats for MBBS programme has cropped up as a problem with Medical Council of India withdrawing 43 seats from VSS Medical College. Since counselling kicks off with MBBS programme, a hazy picture has added to the already existing problems.