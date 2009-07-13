SAMBALPUR: Residents of ward no. 23 under Sambalpur Municipality today blocked the Khetrajpur main road after incessant rains since morning led to water logging in Pardesipada-Jhupdipada besides other low-lying areas of Sambalpur town. The heavy downpour threw normal life out of gear. The streets were deserted and people remained indoors.

All the major drains in the town overflowed and people had to face a harrowing time clearing drain water from their houses.