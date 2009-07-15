BHUBANESWAR: A workshop on ‘A multi-centric study on action of homoeopathy medicines and potencies in the heart rate variability (HRV) and blood flow variability (BFV) with medical analyser system’ was organised here yesterday at city-based Dr Abhin Chandra Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital.

Participating experts discussed the sensitivity of homoeopathy medicines by studying the HRV and BFV through an equipment -- peripheral pulse analyser system -- designed by Mumbai-based Bhaba Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

The workshop was jointly organised by BARC and Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), New Delhi.

BARC scientist and Head, Bio-medical and Electronics Division Dr GD Jindal and former scientist Solid State Physics Division Dr Akalpita Paranjpe attended as experts.

Director Indian Medicines and Homoeopathy, Orissa, Alekh Chandra Padhiari, college principal-cum-superintendent and coinvestigator of the project Prof. LK Nanda and former assistant director of CCRH Dr Nirupama Mishra also spoke.