BHUBANESWAR: A Meeting of district Congress presidents will be held on July 18 to take stock of the political situation in the State. This is the first meeting of the district presidents to be convened by the party after its drubbing in the recent Assembly elections.

Steps to be taken to revitalise the party at the grass-roots level will be discussed. As the organisation has become moribund in large parts of the State after the electoral defeat for the third time in a row, there is an urgent need to make it vibrant, a senior leader said. Membership drive to be launched this month will be discussed.

Other issues on the agenda include the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation, spiralling prices of essential commodities and the mining scam. Besides, the party will also organise a seminar on the same day on Central and Railway budgets.

