BHUBANESWAR: The snake that had sneaked into the Orissa assembly Thursday was Saturday recovered from near the seat of the leader of opposition in the house.

"The snake was found coiled under a chair. An employee raised an alarm when the assembly session was over," said Suvendu Mallick, a snake catcher, who recovered the reptile.

The assembly was forced to suspend its proceedings Thursday after the snake was spotted by the staff inside the house.

Snake catchers, security personnel and forest officials went into frantic search throughout the day to recover the reptile.

The house resumed business Friday with a doctor and a snake catcher on guard. Anti-snake venoms and other medicines were kept ready when the assembly proceeding was on.

Even legislators were asked to wear shoes instead of usual slippers.