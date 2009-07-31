BHUBANESWAR: When her singer-mother decided to name her as Sangita, she cherished a dream that the child would grow up to be an exponent of sangeet (music). And before she could realise the passage of time, her dreams had turned real with Sangita emerging as a singer of substance.

Born into a family that valued arts above everything and being brought up in Cuttack, the-then cultural capital of Orissa, her administrator father and singer mother ensured that their three daughters get the best of training in traditional music. Like her elder sisters Padmalaya Garabadu and Suchitra Mohapatra – both popular singers – her mother was her first teacher. But moving on she had the fortune to be trained in Odissi under stalwarts like late Binapani Mishra, late Bhubaneswar Mishra and late Balakrushna Dash. She also received training in Hindustani music from Kamal Baran Chel and Deepak Kumar Basu, both known as exponents of the style.

By the time Sangita completed her masters in English and Oriya from Utkal University with flying colours, she had also emerged as the Gold Medalist in Odissi music from Pracheen Kala Kendra, Chandigarh. She joined as a lecturer in English in Christ College, Cuttack but the call of music as a career prompted her to leave a secured job and she joined the Odissi Research Centre where she serves as an executive at present looking after the productions, research and the archival activities.

Best known as a melodious Odissi singer – she has cut out at least four dozens of albums of traditional Odissi music, champu, chhanda, Geet Govind in Sanskrit, and devotional music in Hindi, Oriya, Sanskrit and Bengali besides performing in several prestigious platforms in India, Russia, UK, USA, Singapore, Indonesia and Bangladesh – few know that Sangita was the winner of the best playback singer title in 1997 for Oriya film music and she has lent her voice to at least 10 films. “My heart was always with the quintessential traditional music of Orissa and hence I just focused on it. It was a commitment of my parents and sisters to serve the traditional music,” confided the A-grade artiste of All India Radio and Doordarshan.

Known for her art of anchoring of classical concerts and imparting teaching of Odissi music to aspiring students, Sangita’s years of active involvement with the prestigious Konark dance festival and prominent cultural organisation Bhubaneswar Music Circle have earned her the reputation of an able arts administrator.

