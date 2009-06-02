BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary Ajit Kumar Tripathy today directed the School and Mass Education Department to take a view on the feasibility of introducing English teaching at elementary level.

At present, English is being taught from Class-IV in Oriya medium schools. As the English standard of Oriya medium students is poor in comparison to their counterparts in public schools, vernacular students are unable compete with the latter in any open competition.

Although the IT sector provides maximum employment opportunity to semiliterate, a majority of the computer savvy Oriya medium students failed to grab job opportunities because of lack of communication skills and English-speaking capacity.

Although Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik set a target to provide computer training to one lakh unemployed youth, the achievement so far is less than 50 per cent. The issue cropped up at the all-secretaries meeting which discussed the progress of government departments generating self-employment under Employment Mission.

Employment Mission Director Subha Sharma made a power-point presentation on the achievements of the mission.

Sharma told mediapersons that the Government had given a budgetary support of Rs 22 crore to the Employment Mission. In 2008-09, over 25,000 youths were provided computer training, while nearly 33,000 unemployed youth were given vocational training in the last three years. Being the major facilitator for self-employment, the Government has been able to create self-employment to nearly seven lakh unemployed people during the last financial year. These people have obtained loans to the tune of Rs 4,304 crore under various government-sponsored schemes.

In 2007-08, the Government had facilitated credit linkage to the tune of Rs 1,694 crore for over 2.29 lakh people, she said.

However, some major departments with maximum self-employment opportunities are lagging behind due to lack of synergy.

The Chief Secretary directed all the secretaries to ensure that the target set by the Government is achieved.