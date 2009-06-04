BHUBANESWAR: The south-west monsoon progressing at a snail’s pace and a fresh system over Bay of Bengal still in its nascent stage, the coastal Orissa has begun to take the ‘heat’ as both the day temperature and humidity rose to intolerable levels today.

Pilgrim town Puri was the hottest in the State recording close to 42 degree Celsius on the day followed by the State Capital at 41.6 degrees. Curious as it may sound, mercury dropped considerably in Western Orissa which has long been reeling under heatwave conditions.

For Puri, the Meteorological Department said, it is one of the hottest days to be recorded since the normal temperature for the coastal town during this period of the year ranges between 32 to 34 degree Celsius. A jump of about seven to eight degrees was just not normal.

Even as coastal Orissa experienced sweltering conditions with a gradual rise in mercury, the night temperature rose appreciably across the region leaving normal life affected.

The prevailing condition, according to the National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting, was attributed to meteorological concentration of heat.

The IMD termed the phenomenon as “subsidence” under which the motion of air is downwards resulting in overheating.

``Under normal conditions, air when hot gets lighter and goes up drawing in colder air from the nearby region. In case of subsidence, air moves downward in atmosphere and there is little chance of heat to escape,’’ Director, IMD, Orissa, SC Sahu said.

The highest day temperature recorded at Puri was 44.2 degree Celsius on June 12, 1965. As per mercury chart for the day, the pilgrim town recorded 31 degrees at about 8.30 am and it went on rising reaching 41.8 degrees by 2 pm, a jump of about 10 degrees in six hours.

The weather office said, subsidence was witnessed over a large area because of a marked pressure zone along the coast which prevented dissipation of the heat from the zone. The result was showing. Besides Bhubaneswar (41.6), some other towns such as Cuttack (40.1), Gopalpur (40.4), Paradip (39) and Chandbali (39) felt the heat.

The only respite from the gruelling heat could come from the system forming over Bay of Bengal. Although it was still early to know its details, the IMD said it could start forming by June 6. Will it be strong enough to trigger rains across the State remains a million dollar question.