BHUBANESWAR: Is there an organisation called M2 which created problems in the riot-hit Kandhamal district? Police which did not have a clue on its activities seem to have gathered some information about the organisation.

Though Director-General of Police Manmohan Praharaj did not want to share much information about the organisation with the media, he admitted that certain mischievous persons are trying to create communal tension under its banner. Asked whether police had identified the members of the organisation, the DGP said, “Yes, we have some information about who they are.” Praharaj said that 13 Naxalites had been arrested in connection with the killing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati. Two of them are Uday and Drona Keshav Rao.

He said that security of Manoj Pradhan, the BJP MLA from G Udaygiri has been upgraded after pamphlets were found issuing death threats to him. The DGP, however, said that persons in the hit-list should follow do’s and don’ts issued by the police.

Asked how the situation in the district will be managed after the withdrawal of the central forces, the DGP maintained that the State Police are equally efficient. Now only four companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are in Kandhamal district, while nine companies of Orissa Special Striking Force have been deployed in the trouble-torn district. Four sections of Orissa State Armed Police (OSAP) have also been pressed into service.

The DGP said that out of the 827 riot-related cases in Kandhamal, chargesheets have been submitted in 473 while investigation in 350 cases are on. He said that to bring the tribals to the mainstream, 500 local tribal youths have been recruited. They will be appointed as constables in various police stations of the district after training.

Setting up the State Industrial Security Force is also on the cards. A core team headed by an IG has been constituted in this connection. The force will be deployed in industrial hubs including Kalinga Nagar and Jharsuguda, he added.