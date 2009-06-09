JHARSUGUDA: One person died on the spot and seven others sustained serious injuries after the staff bus of Jai Hanuman Udyog at Siriapali, in which they were travelling, overturned at a culvert into nullah at Siriapali on Monday. As per reports, the bus was picking up staff for the ‘B’ shift when the accident took place. The deceased, working as a supervisor in factory, has been identified as Mihir Ranjan Das (40) of Jharsuguda town. A case has been registered.