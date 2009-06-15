SAMBALPUR: In a major move to strengthen primary education in Sambalpur district, District Project Coordinator (DPC) of Sarva Sikhya Abhijan (SS A) Premanidhi Seth has permitted the members of District Education Forum (DE F) to monitor the functioning of primary schools. At a meeting held here recently, Seth also requested the members of the forum to sensitise the local Village Education Committee (VEC), parents’ guild, teachers and students during their visit to different primary schools of the district.

T he members earlier put a fact-finding report based on 13 primary schools of the district before the DPC which revealed that there was low attendance of children in the school, the environment of schools is not conducive to attract children, inadequacy of teachers, insufficient supply of books and lack of proper monitoring of schools by the authorities.

E ven they had complained before the DPC that despite deployment of 27 school inspectors, nine Block Resource Centre Coordinators (BRCCs) and 148 Cluster Resource Centre Coordinators in the district, the monitoring of schools is not up to mark.

Convener of the DE F Pradeep Kumar Behera said the members will start visiting schools from June 17 and submit report once in every three months and hold discussion with the DPC and other concerned officials of SS A to improve primary education and sort out the problems in schools visited by them.