SAMBALPUR: Maoists have called Sambalpur police’s bluff. Only in February, after making a series of breakthroughs against Left radicals, police claimed the district is “free of Maoists.” The cops have been handed out a rude surprise.

The Maoists and CRPF personnel were engaged in a heavy exchange of fire near Tamparsingha village in Meghpal gram panchayat under Jujomura police limits late on Saturday night. It is learnt that the exchange of fire continued till the Maoists retreated into deep forests.

Before the incident, the radicals had reportedly abducted three employees of an NGO near the same village on Wednesday holding them hostage for four hours before releasing them.

Sources said the incident occurred when one Dilip Mishra, an official of the NGO working in micro finance, accompanied by two local staff, were on their way from Kisinda village to Tamparsingha on a bike. They were intercepted by about 30 Maoist members including three women who abducted them to the nearby forest.

However, the circumstances under which the three were later released are yet to be ascertained. District SP Sanjay Kumar who met the NGO staff did not deny role of Maoists in their abduction but at the same breath said it could well be the handiwork of miscreants.

Sources said, the Maoists are trying to regroup and re-establish their base in the bordering areas of Sambalpur and Deogarh districts. Over 50 cadres were reportedly sighted in villages of Tileibani and Naktideul blocks.

S P Kumar had declared the district free from Maoists after the surrender of cadre Sunil Tirkey alias Shankar alias Sarpanch (24) on February 19 last. With the arrest of Sunil, the number of Maoists arrested in the district since November 2007 went to 37 while the number of surrender stood at four including three female cadres Deepti Naik, Scholestica Minz and Rashmita Naik.