Home States Odisha

Stepping into the world of RJying

Media has emerged an attractive career prospect for the young today. Specially, after the launch of FM stations

Published: 06th March 2009 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2012 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

06mar_aakash

The winners of the contest, Sudipto Bose and Amritanshu being awarded the contracts by actors Sabyasachi and Aakash

BHUBANESWAR: Media has emerged an attractive career prospect for the young today. Specially, after the launch of FM stations in the city, the stylish job of presenting a radio show in the trendy name of Radio Jock (RJ) has definitely got a huge fan following.

‘‘I wish to be an RJ to get an opportunity to mingle with different kinds of people while giving them solution for love problems or make them laugh and keep the listeners entertained,’’ said Sai Prakash, a 22 year old. ‘‘The glamour and money attracts me and who would mind to be famous while earning?’’ said Samuel Majhi, an engineering student who loves to rap and also has tried his hand at DJing. ‘‘Its a lovely job to reach people through your voice while they keep guessing who you are. I really want to host radio shows. After all there cannot be a more interesting profession,’’ said a young Jayashri, all of whom had gathered at the BDA City Centre to try their luck at the recently concluded S FM Maha RJ ki Khoj.

A talent hunt based on the pattern of reality shows, this contest had close to 200 participants starting from the age of 14 to late 20s. ‘‘There are many youngsters who visit us usually with a passion to host radio shows and that is why we thought of giving all of them a platform to know how tough and challenging the job is,’’ said Satya Shobhan Patnaik, Station Head 93.5 S FM.

A month long process, the selection was based on criteria like confidence, common sense and voice quality. Three auditions led to 18 finalists who were judged on February 28. Well-known stars like Sabyasachi, Akaash and Meghna also grilled the candidates. The winners, Sudipto Bose and Amritanshu, were given contracts with the FM station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp