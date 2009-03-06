Stepping into the world of RJying

BHUBANESWAR: Media has emerged an attractive career prospect for the young today. Specially, after the launch of FM stations in the city, the stylish job of presenting a radio show in the trendy name of Radio Jock (RJ) has definitely got a huge fan following.

‘‘I wish to be an RJ to get an opportunity to mingle with different kinds of people while giving them solution for love problems or make them laugh and keep the listeners entertained,’’ said Sai Prakash, a 22 year old. ‘‘The glamour and money attracts me and who would mind to be famous while earning?’’ said Samuel Majhi, an engineering student who loves to rap and also has tried his hand at DJing. ‘‘Its a lovely job to reach people through your voice while they keep guessing who you are. I really want to host radio shows. After all there cannot be a more interesting profession,’’ said a young Jayashri, all of whom had gathered at the BDA City Centre to try their luck at the recently concluded S FM Maha RJ ki Khoj.

A talent hunt based on the pattern of reality shows, this contest had close to 200 participants starting from the age of 14 to late 20s. ‘‘There are many youngsters who visit us usually with a passion to host radio shows and that is why we thought of giving all of them a platform to know how tough and challenging the job is,’’ said Satya Shobhan Patnaik, Station Head 93.5 S FM.

A month long process, the selection was based on criteria like confidence, common sense and voice quality. Three auditions led to 18 finalists who were judged on February 28. Well-known stars like Sabyasachi, Akaash and Meghna also grilled the candidates. The winners, Sudipto Bose and Amritanshu, were given contracts with the FM station.