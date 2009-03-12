BHUBANESWAR: In order to arouse awareness among the youngsters and students (post-matric and above) on the World Kidney Day (WKD), inter-college competitions like elocution, essay writing and quiz were held recently at KIIT University.

The WKD is observed on the second Thursday of March every year across the world so that people can be the made aware of preventive care of kidney-related diseases and not to suffer from chronic kidney disease.

While Swati Mishra of Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) got the first position in the elocution competition for MBBS students, Arpita Pandya got second and Snigdharani Panigrahi stood third.

In the elocution for non-MBBS students Shaimah Afzal of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, stood first, Dibya Darshan Acharya from School of Technology, KIIT University, stood second and Bindiya Dey of Kalinga School of Nursing, Kalinga Hospital, got the third place.

In essay writing for MBBS students while Bibhudendu Prasad Dhal from KIMS was the topper, Shana Andalib and Sayantani Nath from the same institute bagged second and third positions respectively.

In essay writing for non-MBBS students, while Dibyadarshan Acharya of School of Technology, KIIT University, was adjudged the best, Archita Mishra from DAV Chandrasekharpur got the second position.

Quiz competiton, which was only for MBBS students, was won by Shobhana Rath (first) and Bibhudendu Prasad Dhal (second). The international day will be organised here at Rotary Bhawan tomorrow where Justice MM Das of the Orissa High Court and Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University Prof. Binayak Rath will speak. The winners of the inter-college events will also be awarded on the occasion, organisers Indian Academy of Nephrology, KIMS (KIIT University) and Multi Organ Transplant and Human Education and Research (Mother) and Info International informed.