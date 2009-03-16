BHUBANESWAR: Traders in the State have sounded the war bugle against the Government over filing of VAT returns, announcing to refrain from complying with the tax stipulations on the basis of the revised returns forms.

They have given the Government three days to issue necessary instructions to revert to the old form for filing returns and depositing revenue.

An emergency meeting of representatives of over 130 traders bodies in the State has also decided to sit once again on March 22 to chalk out future course of action which could also result in a State-wide traders’ strike.

Addressing mediapersons here after the meeting, general secretary of the Federation of All Orissa Traders Associations (FAOTA) BK Mohanty charged the Government with reneging on its promise of simplifying the tax procedures, which was the very essence and underlying principles of VAT.

While the Government went on an appeasement spree in the run-up to the elections announcing sops for various sections, its attitude towards the traders is unfathomable, he said.

The traders had repeatedly raised the issue of the older three-page form being complicated and posing difficulties for smooth compliance prompting the Finance Department to go in for a review.

"But to our utter dismay, the revised forms were worse than the earlier version. Consisting of 12 pages, the forms made the returns filing process not only lengthy and cumbersome but also exposed the traders to penal action in case of mistakes, which were very much possible," he said.

The major chunk of the around 10 lakh traders in the State are small traders, who could not fill the forms on their own nor can afford professional help for the purpose.

Sales tax accounts for around 67 per cent of the total tax revenue collections of the State.