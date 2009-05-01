BHUBANESWAR: A 56-year-old inmate of Special Jail here died at the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, today.

Hari Rout, the under trial prisoner, was suffering from hepatitis and malaria and was admitted to Capital Hospital on April 25 before being shifted to SCB Medical three days later. Rout, a resident of Rasulgarh area in the City, was charged with theft and was in the jail since September last year.