BALASORE: Unlike previous years, women voters in the district have outnumbered their male counterparts in the recently concluded assembly and general elections, as per a post-poll report prepared by the district administration.

The report stated that of the eight assembly constituencies in the district, women voters have cast more votes than men in five segments.

While Simulia has topped the list, difference between the women and men voters in Basta constituency is just 45.

In Simulia segment, of the 96303 women voters altogether 69158 have cast votes and of 98999 men voters 63175 have exercised their franchise. Similarly in Jaleswar, 72783 men and 73028 women have voted, followed by 67754 men and 68034 women in Bhogarai, 73284 men and 73329 women in Basta, 57072 males and 58682 females in Soro.

‘‘But in areas having more urban voters, men voters have outnumbered their women counterparts. In Balasore, Remuna and Nilagiri areas, more men have cast votes than the women,’’ said Manorama Bhuyan, Deputy Collector and election officer. ‘‘It indicates that women residing in rural areas are more conscious about their voting right. One can say the campaign about women empowerment have had an impact on the minds of rural women,’’ she said.

The district administration had taken initiatives to make voters aware of their rights and workshops, camps also were organised in the village markets and thickly populated areas.

‘‘We feel the initiatives have been fruitful. The district has also been declared second in per cent wise voting. Balasore has recorded 69 per cent voting while its neighbouring Mayurbhanj recorded the highest 71 per cent,’’ said ADM Sribatsa Jena.

Political pundits have welcomed this new trend.

‘‘It is encouraging that women have understood their importance in vote politics. It might be the influence of several women related government schemes like Mission Shakti and SHG but the development is good for the society,’’ said a poll analyst.