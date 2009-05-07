BERHAMPUR: Only rain can provide some relief to the parched Berhampur. The citizens of Silk City are already reeling under water crisis. The city gets its drinking water supply from two sources — the Dakhinapur drinking water project and the Rushikulya water project at Badamadhapur.

The city needs over 54 million gallons of water per day but the two projects together provide just 23 million gallons.

The residents are bound to collect water from borewells, tubewells and open wells. Every year the city experiences water scarcity from mid-April but the crisis this year started from March-end.

According to Public Health Department officials, the Rushikulya river bed dried up and to cap it water from the collector wells of the project cannot be pumped for more than 20 hours at a stretch. The situation is likely to prevail till the monsoon, sources added.

According to officials records, the city has around 14,000-odd domestic pipeline connections and there are 1,725 stand posts for water supply to the households.

Though the authorities claim that this year’s water supply is more compared to the previous years, the crisis is yet to blow over. Nearly 27 deep bore-wells in the city provide six million gallons of water per day. Besides, there are around 864 tube-wells in the city.

In addition, around four million gallons of water is being supplied in the city by 30 tankers. Yet these tankers provide only a few drops of hope to the residents of Bijipur, Gandhinagar, Gosaninuagaon, Godavarishnagar, Aravindanagar and Utkal Ashram Road etc.

Of more than 25 ponds in the city, around eight are used by the public. Renovation of tanks in the non-monsoon season has led to the drying up of the water bodies.