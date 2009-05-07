BALASORE: Political leaders cutting across party lines have been fighting a pitched battle over the subsidised rice since the announcement of elections. However, neither the politicians nor the State Government seems to have spared a thought to the prices of essential commodities and vegetables that had sky rocketed in the last few weeks. Sources said, vegetables that were priced at Rs 10 a kg about a month back have almost doubled and the poor are being forced to pay through their nose.

For instance, potato which was around Rs 8 a kg is now priced at Rs 12 and onion sells between Rs 12 and Rs 15. Brinjal is sold between Rs 16 and Rs 20. Prices of tomato, capsicum, cabbage, cauliflower and bitter-gourd, carrot and ladies finger have also gone up drastically.

While tomato is priced between Rs 15 and Rs 20, capsicum is available at Rs 50 followed by cauliflower at Rs 20 each, ridged-gourd Rs 24 a kg, bitter-gourd Rs 30, carrot Rs 16, parbal Rs 22, beans Rs 18, ladies finger and papaya at Rs 16 to Rs 20, pumpkin Rs 8 and drumstick at Rs 40 a kg.

Summer fruits have also hit the roof. While cucumber is priced at Rs 16 to Rs 20, watermelon is being sold at Rs 15 a kg.

Gourishankar Biswal, a teacher, said it is difficult to meet the demands of his 10-member family. ‘‘Last month, I spent nearly Rs 1,500 on vegetables only. Forget non-vegetarian food, I am finding it hard to even manage with vegetables,’’ he said. While similar sentiments are being echoed by most of the middle class families, the poor are forced to sustain on ‘pakhala’ and ‘saga’.

Local traders said prices of vegetables have increased due to increase in prices in neighbouring West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh from where vegetables are procured. Attributing the rising prices to short supply, a vegetable trader Arabinda Patra said prices would remain high till July 15 after which they might come down gradually.

‘‘The three major parties Congress, BJD and BJP have promised subsidised rice at Rs 3, Rs 2 and Re 1-a-kg respectively in their manifestos. Going one step ahead, the BJP has announced free salt and dal at Rs 5-a-kg, but none has thought about prices of essential commodities which are now pinching the commoners hard,’’ pointed out a social activist Dilip Kumar Parida.