Home States Odisha

Counting of votes: ROs get training

BHUBANESWAR: Counting of votes will be held in 60 places of the State for which district collectorscum- returning officers of 13 districts were provided necessary training today. Advisin

Published: 08th May 2009 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2012 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

BHUBANESWAR: Counting of votes will be held in 60 places of the State for which district collectorscum- returning officers of 13 districts were provided necessary training today.

Advising returning officers (ROs) to follow instructions of the Election Commission during counting of votes, Chief Electoral Officer Alka Panda said utmost care should be taken while providing poll results after each round of counting.

The entire process of counting starting from opening of the strong rooms to declaration of results and issue of certificate to winning candidates should be video recorded.

Care should be taken not to allow persons other than those who are authorised to enter the counting halls, she said.

Training programmes for the remaining 17 returning officers has been scheduled for Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp