Counting of votes: ROs get training

BHUBANESWAR: Counting of votes will be held in 60 places of the State for which district collectorscum- returning officers of 13 districts were provided necessary training today.

Advising returning officers (ROs) to follow instructions of the Election Commission during counting of votes, Chief Electoral Officer Alka Panda said utmost care should be taken while providing poll results after each round of counting.

The entire process of counting starting from opening of the strong rooms to declaration of results and issue of certificate to winning candidates should be video recorded.

Care should be taken not to allow persons other than those who are authorised to enter the counting halls, she said.

Training programmes for the remaining 17 returning officers has been scheduled for Friday.