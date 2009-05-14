BHUBANESWAR: Monthly literary magazine ‘Krushnachuda’ was unveiled by Sahitya Akademi Secretary Haraprasad Parichha Patanaik here recently on the campus of Nehru Yuba Pratisthan. Speaking on the occasion, assistant programme officer of the State Social Welfare Board Baikuntha Nath Mishra emphasised steps to inculcate reading habits among students in an era of TV and Internet. Gynaecologist Seba Mohapatra, chief editor Gyana Ranjan Naik, publisher Debendra Babu, social activist Jasaswini Mohapatra and editor Antaryami Rath were present.