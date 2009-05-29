BHUBANESWAR: There will be no new taxes in the budget to be presented by Finance Minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei in the Assembly on June 11.

Though revenue receipts of the State will be affected because of the recession, the State Government has decided not to impose any new tax in the budget. With focus on rural development, more funding is likely to be made for agriculture and the allied sectors. The budget will be more or less on similar lines of vote-onaccount placed in the Assembly on February 12. All the schemes announced by the State Government including the Rs 2-a-kg rice, Madhubabu Pension Yojana, the Biju KBK and Gopabandhu Grameen Yojana will have enhanced allocation.

Poverty alleviation schemes will be given importance in the budget as people have high expectation from the State Government after Naveen Patnaik was back in the saddle for the third term. After the budget, a shift in the focus of the Government from industrialisation to rural development is expected.

In the vote-on-account presented by the State Government, the resource generation for 2009-10 was projected at Rs 28,297.04 crore while revenue expenditure was pegged at Rs 30,581.1 crore.

The revenue deficit of Rs 2,284.06 crore was attributed to the recession.

Government expenditure has gone up because of enhanced salary of the employees after the implementation of the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission, pension, subsidised rice schemes, government aid to educational institutions and other programmes.

However, the revenue deficit figure is likely to increase in the main budget. There will have to be increased allocation for various sectors as the plan outlay has been increased to Rs 9,500 crore for 2009-10.

The plan outlay in the previous financial year was Rs 7,500 crore.