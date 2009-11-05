BALASORE: Orissa experiences cyclones and floods on a regular basis. But the experts feel the State Government is yet to ready itself to tackle the natural calamities more meticulously. Records for 30 years prior to the super cyclone indicate that as many as 12 cyclones of varying intensity struck the State. But the State administrative machinery did not learn anything from the past for which the 1999 super cyclone wreaked havoc on life and property, they said.

“Absence of pre-disaster plan and appropriate communication strategy were the reasons for the tremendous loss in super cyclone. The lack of disaster preparedness in the State prior to super cyclone meant no mock drill was undertaken. All the operational shortcomings in the warning system came to the fore only at the time of crisis,” observed environmentalist P K Padhi.

“Though already 10 years have passed since the disaster struck the state, Orissa does not seem to have learnt any lesson. Devastation caused by cyclones and floods year after year have failed to galvanise the state government in drawing up a concrete action plan to minimize the losses,” he claimed. Experts in the field too believe that Orissa faces the calamities with a fatalistic attitude and thereby is getting sucked into the cycle of poverty out of which they never seem to come out. “It is an established fact that high-intensity cyclone occurs only once in two-three decades. Under such circumstances, the warnings for the super cyclone should be louder so that people can be aware of them much earlier,” said Suresh Chandra Patra, a retired Revenue official.