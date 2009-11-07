BHUBANESWAR: The Capital probably has witnessed its biggest land scam estimated at Rs 1,000 crore and involving over 300 acre.

The Crime Branch of Orissa Police which was probing into the matter has laid its hands on five persons including former tahsildar Nirmal Chandra Mohanty.

Land sharks, hand in glove with government officials, had embezzled 300 acre land, originally belonging to General Administration (GA) Department. A large number of builders, officials and political leaders may come under scanner in the scam which threatens to open a Pandora’s box.

The Crime Branch, acting swiftly and clandestinely, arrested four persons on Wednesday while Mohanty was apprehended today.

The case, however, dates back to 2005 when GA Department lodged two cases at Capital Police Station over the land scam. The land, under scanner, is spread over three to four patches near the city under Shyamapur mouza. There was little or no progress in probe for next three years after which it was handed over to CB in 2008. The investigating agency went through official documents of different times, scientifically examined them and recorded the statements of witnesses to collect evidence in these two cases.

In the first instance, Gunduchi Bijay Barik, Nrusingha Charan Barik, Bharat Barik and Bijay Barik were arrested on the charges of forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy. Thereafter, the former tahsildar was held.

Sources said, the Government land was sold and resold by forging documents to show as if the property belonged to erstwhile zamindars and landlords who own substantial chunks of land near the Capital. Government officials were too bought out in the process.

The Crime Branch which went hush-hush over the scam attributed “sensitive” nature of the case to be the cause.

The Government has, so far, transferred eight cases. Once released from those who possess it, the land will be handed back to the Government.