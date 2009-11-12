PHULBANI: Tension prevailed in Tumudibandha village, about 130 km from here, after a scuffle between the vice-president of Kandhamal Zilla Parishad and a teacher over a piece of land late last night.

According to police, ZP vice-president Netra Manseth and his neighbour Prahallad Badaseth, a teacher, constructed houses over government land after encroaching on it. Two days back there was a dispute over possession of the land and the matter was reported to Tumudibandha police but it was alleged that no action had been taken.

An altercation took place last night again between the two when the supporters of Badaseth damaged a car and motorcycle of Manseth following which Manseth fired three rounds from his revolver and fled the spot. A supporter of Manseth damaged the asbestos house of the teacher.

No one was hurt in the firing and a case has been registered in Tumudibandha police station on the report of Badaseth but no FIR has been submitted by Manseth, said the IIC Tumudibandha.

Adequate police force has been deployed in the area and the brother of Manseth, Bipra, has been arrested while Manseth is absconding.