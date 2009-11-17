BHUBANESWAR: Though there is no violence now, they were yet to be re-settled even a year after the incidents, victims of last year’s Kandhamal riots today told the envoys of five European countries.

At least 10 select victims of the riots narrated this to the ambassadors of Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and Iceland who met them at the Bishop’s house here.

Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Archbishop Raphael Cheenath told mediapersons that they were concerned over what had happened in Kandhamal last year.

They gave patient hearing to the victims, but did not promise anything. He said that though government relief camps have been closed, some private camps are still running as the victims do not have houses.

A resident of Kritangia village in Baliguda police station area, Joseph Nayak said that though there is no violence in Kandhamal now, fear of last year’s violence is still fresh.

The envoys also met DGP Manmohan Praharaj and discussed the growing Naxalite activities and the Kandhamal situation.