BHUBANESWAR: The working committee meeting of State Non-Formal Education Retrenched Teachers’ Mahasangha has decided to resort to agitation if the State Government fails to keep its earlier promise after November 30.

The meeting was presided over by president Lalit Kumar Nayak and advisor-cum-BJD State secretary Jajneswar and attended by district-level leaders.

The BJD leader informed the delegates regarding progress to grant permanent status to the retrenched teachers as per a pre-election speech by Rajya Sabha member Pyarimohan Mohapatra on February 22 at PMG Square.

The members also felt that with a positive approach from School and Mass Education Minister Pratap Jena to end the crisis, the mahasangha should adopt a wait and watch policy before going for a mass movement. Delegates from 22 districts attended the meeting, Nayak stated in a release.