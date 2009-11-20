Members of Nikhil Orissa Anganwadi Karmi Sangha staging a dharna in front of the Assembly in Bhubaneswar to press for their demands.

BHUBANESWAR: Higher Education Minister Debi Prasad Mishra today said steps had been initiated by the State Government to fill up vacancies in the lecturer posts in government and aided colleges in KBK (undivided Kalahandi, Balangir and Koraput) districts.

In a written reply to Hitesh Kumar Bagarti of the BJP, the Minister said that the process had already been initiated to fill up 328 lecturer posts through the Orissa Public Service Commission (OPSC) in these colleges. He said the principals of the colleges had been asked to engage guest faculties whenever necessary for teaching.

The Minister admitted that teaching was affected in the colleges of KBK districts because of vacancies in the lecturer and reader posts. He said the State Government had decided to constitute Service Selection Board (SSB) to fill up vacancies.

Besides, if necessary, vacancies in the aided private colleges will be filled up by transfers, he said.