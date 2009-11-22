BHUBANESWAR: Soon, you could walk along the shoreline of picturesque Chilika and sight dolphins gambolling and then vanish.

In a novel attempt aimed at reducing the pressure of tourism on the Irrawady dolphins in the brackish water lagoon, the Chilika Development Authority is developing a nature’s trail to popularise land-based observation in the outer channel of the lake.

The dolphins, numbering about 147, are sighted in outer channel, central as well as northern sectors of the lagoon.

The CDA plans to use the outer channel for land-based observation so that it does not pose a threat to the Cetaceans because tourists most of the times insist on getting close to them in the water. Noise from the boats and the occasional tangling have been major threats for them.

In the past, the CDA had developed a dolphin watching protocol which guided boatmen as well as tourists over how to approach the dolphins, regulate the traffic during the peak seasons. Orientation programmes too have been held.

``We had carried out a research project in the past to collect information on distribution, abundance, threats and causes of mortality as well as local perception towards conservation. Ongoing research across the lake has identified hotspots of dolphin distribution by determining current habitat use and trends in abundance and movement patterns. Based on the findings of these projects, mitigation measures have been initiated to decrease threats and increase awareness,’’ CDA Chief Executive Dr AK Patnaik said.

The land-based observation through a nature’s trail is part of that. Soon, the CDA will develop appropriate signages to raise awareness and increase local knowledge towards dolphin conservation.

Patnaik said, a number of stakeholders will be involved in the process of conservation.