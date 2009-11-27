BHUBANESWAR: Ollywood’s own Dream Merchant Basant Naik would be conferred the Fit Fat Bisoscope Award 2009 for his contribution to the Oriya film industry. The award, which consists of Rs 25,000 and a silver statuette of a bioscope, would be conferred on Naik at a unique function featuring an audio-visual-live performance documentary on his works at Sahid Bhawan in Cuttack on December 13.

Nayak, also known as the showman of Oriya films has made superhits since 1977. His first film as producer was Nagaphasa in 1977 which celebrated 100 days. Danda Balunga in 1984, Paka Kambala Pota Chata in 1986, Jahaku Rakhibe Ananta 1988, Maa 1992, Lakhe Siba Puji Paichi Pua 1994, Mo Kola Tu Jhulana 2001, Ye Jugara Krushna Sudama 2003 and I Love You 2004 were some of the films that created records in the industry.

Naik is considered to have created stars and introduced the most talented performers in the industry from Bijay Mohanty to reigning superstar Anubhav. He is also credited of bringing in established Bollywood actors like Rakhi, Aruna Irani and Mithun Chakraborty to Oriya films.He has also produced Hindi film Spandan in 1982 which won the National Award as best feature film on family welfare in 1983.