Incessant rains cause flash-flood in Orissa

BHUBANESWAR: Incessant rains across Orissa due to a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal has led to flash floods in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts affecting more than 60,000 people in 103 villages, official sources said.

The people from several areas in Mayurbhanj and Balasore were being shifted to safe places with the flood water of Budhabalang, Gangahar, Sono, Kansabas and Jalaka rivers entering the villages, revenue department sources said.

&quot;We have given shelter to flash-flood hit people in 10 schools,&quot;Mayurbhanj district emergency officer D B Nayak said.

&quot;Dry food ietms were being distributed among the affected people who were shifted to the safe places,&quot; revenue department sources said.

However, there was no report of any casualty or house damage in any of the two districts, they said.

The district administrations were kept on alert as water level of several rivers were on the rise.

