WHEN PRODUCER

Anam Charan Sahoo decided to rope in non-Oriya choreographer Sudhakar Vasant as the director for his banner Laxmipuja Production’s second venture Mitare Mita, many in the industry raised eyebrows. But the smooth sailing of the recently released film has proved all of them wrong. The director’s decades of association with the Oriya film industry – he has choreographed for at least 30 Oriya movies – helped him deliver a low-budget family entertainer that was completed on time and received positive response from the audience while benefiting the producer who reposed faith in him. Seems Sudhakar could feel the pulse of the film industry better than most of his counterparts and he is here to stay in his new avtar as a director.

The story might not have much of novelty since it revolved round the usual dilemma of love and friendship involving two pairs of young and unmarried couples – but what has made all the difference is the treatment and the twists in the tale. The young brigade – Arindam, Tanmoy, Lovlee and the Nepali actress Namrata Thapa – have delivered their best; thanks to freedom that the director has extended to them. In her second innings in Ollywood (she had her debut in Hara Patnaik directed I Love You nearly five years ago but was not seen very often thereafter in Oriya films), Namrata has offered the most mature acting in this film. Prasant Padhi’s moving music has been the USP of this film.

For action lovers

Anubhav’s action packed acting as Abhimanyu overshadowed all other aspects of Sarthak Films’ second venture Abhimanyu after their first romantic entertainer Akashe ki ranga lagila. Keeping Anubhav's potential, the young director wisely put him in a larger then life image. Like the mythical character of Abhimanyu in The Mahabharat, the hero is trapped in a number of adverse situations but unlike the Abhimanyu of the epic, the hero in this film emerges the winner at length.

Talented actress Priya leaves her mark on the audience with her eloquent acting despite the fact that the focus of the film is on Anubhav. Bobby Mishra as the bad boy in the film does his best to throw a challenge to Anubhav. A film worth watching if you love actions on screen.