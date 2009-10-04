BERHAMPUR: It seems the very purpose for which a new bus stand was constructed in the city has been defeated.

Sources said to streamline traffic, the new bus stand was constructed in mid ‘80s. But due to lack of space for terminals, the bus stand only accommodates private buses while State transport buses halt at old bus stand. However, most of the passengers depend on new bus stand as buses to various places like Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Paralakhemundi and Raipur are available here at regular intervals. The new bus stand is under the management of Berhampur Development Authority (BDA) and Rs 15 entry fee is collected from each bus for maintenance work. But the condition of the new bus stand has worsened due to lack of maintenance.

While toilets and lavatories are left uncleaned for days together, a drizzle leads to waterlogging creating serious problems for the commuters. Passengers are often seen peeing in the open space inside the bus stand. Apart from the entry fee collected from over 150 buses, BDA also collects a good amount towards rent from the traders in the market complex situated on the premises of bus stand. But it has failed to initiate measures to improve the conditions, alleged passengers.