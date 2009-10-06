BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State Government contemplates to file a writ plea before the Orissa High Court over the private colleges’ move to hold Common Entrance Test (CET), the umbrella body of the professional institutions made a formal proposal to the Industries Department for filling up the vacancies on Monday.

There are over 9,000 engineering seats which have remained vacant even after two rounds of JEE and three phases of counselling.

The Orissa Private Engineering Colleges Association (OPECA) had announced a schedule to hold CET on October 11 but the Industries Department snubbed the body terming the move illegal.

Today, the association said that the colleges are not interested in holding the CET but the vacancies have forced them to.

In a proposal to Industries Minister Raghunath Mohanty, the association was of the view that the vacancies must be allowed to be filled by the management or ‘the State must be prepared to bear the financial burden by paying a sum equivalent to the seats.’ Since the OPECA had based its decision to hold the CET on a High Court order, the Industries Department is reported to be planning to file a writ plea in this regard in a day or two.

Earlier, the Department had cited a Supreme Court order and stated that the centralised counselling of JEE is held in order of merit and Policy Planning Body, the apex body constituted by the Government, has the authority to frame the regulations. Since the admissions through JEE are conducted as per the Orissa Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Fixation of Fee) Act 2007, anything in its violation would be invalid.

The Government and Biju Patnaik University of Technology will not be responsible if students took admission beyond the centralised counselling system of Orissa JEE conducted by the PPB, the Department had clearly said.