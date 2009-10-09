BALASORE: Smoking at public places continues unabated despite a ban being in force since October 2 last year. For, the State Government does not have challans or receipts to impose fine on public smokers.

The State Government woke up only in March this year when a State-level committee was formed for strict implementation of the Anti-Smoking Act, 2008, and Control of Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2004, in the State and collect Rs 200 as fine from the violators.

“It was also decided that the police, Health Department officials and NGOs would collect fine from the violators. But the decision is just limited to pen and paper as there are no challans,” alleged a social worker.

During this period, other states have collected huge amounts of fine from violators.

Tamil Nadu tops the list with collection of Rs 12.63 lakh from 10,979 people. Delhi collected Rs 10.7 lakh from 11,362 people followed by Chandigarh with Rs 3 lakh from 1,540 people and Karnataka Rs 1.15 lakh from 2,465 people. Many feel the ban had fallen flat in Orissa with none to impose the fine.

“People smoking at public places is a common sight and when you ask people not to smoke in public places, they laugh at you,” said Sandhyarani Sahu, a bank executive here.

Health Secretary Anu Garg, however, claimed that an order has been placed to print the challan books and it has been decided to whom the challans would be provided to collect fines from the violators.

The process will start shortly, she added.