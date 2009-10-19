BHUBANESWAR: In a gruesome incident, a person tried to burn his wife alive in a slum area of the city this evening.

The woman, having suffered more than 75 per cent burn injuries, is battling for life at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Mancheswar Police said, Dharama Nayak resorted to the heinous act in front of his two children during the evening. He apparently charged his wife with having an affair with someone else.

As soon as the neighbours spotted the incident, police was informed and the cops took the woman to Capital Hospital but she was shifted to Cuttack since her condition was critical.

The incident occurred in Gopabandhu slums in Mancheswar area.