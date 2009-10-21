BALASORE: With squeezed hands and legs, 37-year-old Baburam Behera sits naked on a bamboo loft in a dingy room in his house. Caged in the 10X10 feet room he is living life like an animal for the last nine years.

A native of Harichandanpur village in Balasore district, Baburam has dug up cave-like big holes in the walls and floor and is sleeping inside them. He has never seen the sunlight for years as he takes meals and does his daily chores inside the room. For him the world is full of darkness. Villagers say he has gone totally mad.

“We have confined him to the room because he turns violent when anyone comes near him and asks something. Neighbours also warned us not to free him because he may attack children. He is suffering from some type of psychotic disorder,” said his wife Laxmipriya.

“We tried our best to treat him in the local government hospital. Even he was once admitted to the mental health ward of the SCB Medical, Cuttack. We have spent nearly Rs 30,000 for his treatment but in vain,” she said.

Baburam was a normal man like others but a journey to his in-law’s house changed his life for the worse. On the way a certain incident impacted his mind so much that he lost his mental balance. “It was in June 2000. We were going to my parental house at Kochiakolili. On the way he saw something which I don’t know. But since then he has been behaving abnormally. Though he never discussed about the incident with me, but I feel he has got a mental shock,” Laxmipriya recalled.

Baburam, eldest son of Raghunath Behera, married Laxmipriya in 1998. He too has fathered a son Ramesh (10). While Raghunath’s younger son has left the house after the incident, Laxmipriya is now shouldering the responsibility of her aging father-in-law and only son.

‘’What can I do? I consulted as many doctors as I could for his treatment. We also sold 25 decimal of land of the total 50 decimal and spent thousands. But he is yet to be cured. Doctors said more money is required for his treatment which I don’t have. He is now languishing before my eyes. But I can’t do anything,” Raghunath broke down.

While Baburam is yearning for freedom, some villagers are not allowing the family to free him sensing trouble in the village. Meanwhile, Laxmipriya has sought financial help for the treatment of her husband and to raise their only son.